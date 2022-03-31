Blue Rock Grill Grand Opening

The Restaurant features high quality spirits and fresh ingredients.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Blue Rock Grill located near the Miller Hill Mall is opening its doors again after making some changes from its original coffee and wine bar.

The restaurant’s new revamped look focuses more on high quality spirits and craft cocktails, with shareable plates. Management tells us they think the new look helps make the spot the perfect date night destination.

“The feedback in the community has been very positive as far as the experiences here and the food quality,” say General Manager Jen Wright, “It’s definitely a combination of a lot of different ideas that we all came together and put together this spot, that is so special and unique, we just all love it.”

Blue Rock Grill will also feature brunch items on weekends from 10 to 3 with chef driven items throughout all their menus.