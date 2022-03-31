CHUM Food Shelf Ready to Reopen As Renovations Continue

DULUTH, Minn. – After being closed two weeks for remodeling, CHUM Food Shelf is ready to resume distribution April 1.

Their first distribution will begin at 10 a.m. of fresh items, such as dairy, produce, and baked goods. They will also resume handing out pre-packed boxes at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Duluth on April 4, also starting at 10 a.m.

The installation of part of a new floor over the concrete was more than two years in the making, delayed due to COVID. It is part of an overall goal to return to in-person shopping, similar to a grocery store. That is what took place at their location prior to the pandemic.

“I’m not going to say that COVID is behind us,” says Scott Van Daele, Director of Distribution Services, “but it’s hopefully far enough behind us that we’re able to safely do this, because staff and volunteers are really looking forward to once again interacting personally with clients, rather than just sort of seeing a face or a couple eyeballs, and handing them a box and out the door they go. We’re really anxious and excited to having people back in.”

Additional renovations for the Food Shelf include installing the rest of the floor, new paint on the outside of their building, and adding shelves and furniture. All work should be completed by mid-summer.

“It will look a little fresher, a little nicer, a little more comfortable,” says Van Daele. “We will eventually have furniture inside for people to sit in and congregate and relax. But right now we need this space for storage. It’s literally used as a storage bin. When we open it will still be the same shell of a building, but a lot more friendly.

“The idea is to make this as comforting and welcoming as possible, and to make it sort of a not less scary option for people. It’s not a big deal. We have food. If you need food, come get food. It just needs to fit the standards of a grocery store.”

More information on Chum Food Shelf can be found here.