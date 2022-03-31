Crane Hauls In New HVAC System For Historic Douglas County Courthouse

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A massive crane could be seen hovering over downtown Superior Thursday.

The Douglas County administrator told FOX 21 the crane is there to replace an outdated HVAC system on the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

Crews could be seen taking 15 to 20-year-old heating and cooling equipment off the top of the building.

The new $345,000 HVAC system should be more efficient than the outdated one, according to officials, allowing for hot and cool air to spread more evenly throughout the courthouse.

The courthouse is more than 100 years old.

The crane is expected to be used for another day or so.