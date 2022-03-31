Fitger’s Bockfest is Back after Missing Past Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Beer, goats, and German attire, Fitger’s Bockfest is back after missing the past two years.

The three day German Festival is all about celebrating traditions and having fun. Live music, Stein races, and jumping into Lake Superior are just a few of the festivities that will be going down this weekend.

Thursday, the fest had their ceremonial blessing of the Bock Beer, and like years past, Thursday is the day of reunion where people who have been coming to Bock for many years bring their Steins from past years.

“We are celebrating Spring, we are so excited to see the sun peeking through the clouds and for the next three days it’s all about Bockfest at Fitger’s. We’ve waited a long time for this and it just feels so right to be able to be outside, it feels safe, it feels good. It’s a little chilly but looks like we are going to have nice weather for the weekend,” Fitger’s Mall Manager, Tami Tanski Sherman says.

The fest will continue through Saturday, there is no cover charge.