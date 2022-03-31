Maritime Visitor’s Center Ready for 2022 Shipping Season

DULUTH, MN – With the 2022 shipping season back underway, the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor’s Center in Canal Park recently added more hours to accommodate for the additional boat, and foot traffic. Aside from being a museum, the Visitor’s Center runs the harbor lookout shipping schedule, provides educational programming, and answers any questions about the ships that are coming and going within the harbor. The amount of ice still on Lake Superior is limiting the amount of boat activity, but it will be picking up as the ice continues to melt.

“It’s kind of nice to see them moving about the harbor and start loading again, and it’s kind of a hobby for a lot of people where they come here and watch the ships come through. Kind of gets you outside and in the fresh air, and lots of people like to take pictures and video,” said park ranger Scott Bjorklund.

Masks are no longer required at the Maritime Visitor’s Center and they are open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.