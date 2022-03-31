Pho Cali to Close at End of April

Pho Cali is located on the corner of Belknap Street and Hammond Avenue.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A downtown Superior Vietnamese Restaurant is sadly closing its doors in just weeks.

The owners of Pho Cali say they won’t be continuing their lease when it’s up at the end of the month. In a Facebook post they thanked their customers for the support over the past five years.

Customers are encouraged to stop by the restaurant before the journey ends. It’s not known whether or not Pho Cali plans to open elsewhere down the road.