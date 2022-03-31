President Biden, First Lady Send Thank-You Letter To Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson posted on Twitter Thursday evening showing off a letter she received from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Larson captioned the photo as, “A good day for some good mail.”

The letter reads, “Thank you for welcoming us to Duluth. We have the opportunity to change lives and invest in our communities, and the Blatnik Bridge is a great example of how we can do just that. We are grateful for your continued partnership, and we look forward to seeing you again.”

The letter comes after the president and first lady visited the Twin Ports one day after Biden’s State of the Union Address earlier this year to tout his new multi-billion dollar infrastructure law.