Raleigh Academy Hosts First Open House in Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The Raleigh Academy in Duluth held an open house Thursday for the first time in over two years.

Children and their families were able to see the school, meet instructors face to face, and show off class projects. Families with children who are not currently attending the school were also invited for a tour.

Typically, an open house like the one hosted Thursday would usually be held at the beginning of the school year.

“There’s a lot of smiles on the faces of the students, building that community and that connection between school and home like you can just see how excited they are, how happy they are, how proud they are to be able to share this with their families and it feels really good to be able to do that and to start to build that community,” Raleigh Academy Academy Director, Steve Ondrus says.

There was also balloon badminton and a hot dog lunch in the cafeteria for all those visiting.