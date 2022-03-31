St. Louis County Reminding Residents of Short-Term Rental Permitting Process

Reminding residents of the short-term rental ordinance for the Northern half of the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.–With summer vacation season right around the corner, St. Louis County wants to remind residents of the short-term rental ordinance for the Northern half of the county. Specifically for those residents planning to rent their homes on platforms like Airbnb.

With popularity growing surrounding short-term housing rentals as an alternative to hotels, the county wants to make sure property owners are following the rules of the rental process, including having enough parking spaces, following occupancy limits, having good neighbor relations, and meeting health standards.

We spoke with the Planning and Community Development Director for St. Louis County, Matthew Johnson. “We have a lot to offer. We’re very excited to have visitors be here. This is hugely needed to make sure that we’re just leveling the playing field to make sure that anyone renting out their place, does so properly”, said Johnson.

Property owners need to contact the county if they plan on hosting people short-term in Northern St. Louis County. For residents in the greater Duluth area, they must go through their cities as those municipalities have their own ordinances.

The permit application for short-term rentals in Northern St. Louis County can be found on their website here.