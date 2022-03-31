St. Scholastica Removes Interim Label from Men’s Hockey Head Coach Dave Williams

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica has removed the interim tag from head men’s hockey coach Dave Williams.

This comes after the CSS alum led the Saints to a fourth-place finish and home playoff game in their first season in the MIAC. Williams played for CSS from 2011 to 2015. He was named interim head coach after Kevin Moore’s departure back in August. This past season, Williams helped the Saints finish 7-3-1 at home, including a win over sixth-ranked UW-Stevens Point.