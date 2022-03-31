Superior Addresses Child Care Issue with Relief Grant

Grant applications will begin April 1 and run through June of 2024.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The city of Superior has created a grant program to target the issues surrounding the lack of child care in the area.

The city has set aside 200-thousand dollars to provide existing child care facilities that can help with anything from remodeling and safety enhancement to training and recruitment of employees.

Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle says, “We have built a really diverse coalition to really confront this problem head on. There’s not a sector that isn’t impacted by child care, whether you’re in retail, manufacturing, any industry, your family needs to be taken care of if you want to be comfortable to work outside the home.”

The city will award up to ten thousand dollars to assist or create child care services.