Superior Public Library to Hold Genealogy Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Public Library is holding their annual genealogy event April 1, this year called “Foolin’ Around With Your Family Tree.”

It will feature information from Douglas County Register of Deeds Tracy Middleton and professional genealogist Marie Mattson. It’s also a chance for people to learn more about what services the library can offer people who are researching their family’s history.

“We have tons of local history resources,” says Leslie Mehle, Adult Programming Librarian. “We gets calls probably once a day from someone who is either out of state or used to live in Superior or was born in Superior and wants an obituary from a relative. We have all sorts of records, newspaper archives, all of that, and we get calls for that. It’s very popular.”

Registration is required, and can be done online through the library’s website up to the start of the program, which is set for 5:30 p.m.