UWS Softball Team Still Motivated as Defending UMAC Champions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you’re at the top, the famous quote is: “if you come at the king, you best not miss”. The UW-Superior softball team is currently the queen of the UMAC, but the preseason polls did not see it that way.

Despite being the defending tournament champs and bringing back nearly every single player from that squad, the Yellowjackets were picked to finish third behind Bethany Lutheran and Northwestern. And that news lit an even bigger fire under the team heading into the season.

“When the polls came out, it was a little bit of a downer. I was actually really irritated and mad. Once you have that day to like process what happened and kind of think through the decisions that were made, then now it turns into motivation. So like every practice every game would come and we say, we’re the third seed and this is why we shouldn’t be this seed,” said sophomore Tayler Kraemer.

“I don’t think there’s a better narrative than being an underdog and having a chip on your shoulder. So for us, as soon as we saw three, we’re like, ‘all right’ because last year we came in as the underdog. This year we’re the underdog. Obviously it’s something that we’re very comfortable doing,” head coach Melissa Fracker said.

UWS wrapped up its non-conference schedule going 11-5, which included a win over 12th-ranked UW-Oshkosh.

“We feel really good coming out of the non-conference and starting conference now. We got to play some pretty decent teams as compared to in previous seasons. But there’s definitely work to be done,” junior Kaela Kraemer said.

“Definitely saw some good. There’s some things we need to work on. But overall, every single person got to play, which was what we wanted to do. So now we can go into conference with what we consider our best lineup to put our best foot forward,” said Fracker.

The Yellowjackets will open conference play Saturday on the road against Martin Luther.