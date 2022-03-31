Vitta Pizza Joins UMD’S Spring Fest

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, Vitta Pizza in Canal Park was one of the Duluth businesses giving out deals for UMD’s Spring Fest.

The fest is a way for students to get acquainted with local businesses at a price that won’t break their budgets.

Vitta is offered $6 margarita pizzas to students on Thursday, and it was apparently a hit because most of the customers were students throughout the day when we stopped by this afternoon.

“We get a lot of college students in here as customers and they buy pizza they come in, they study, and we love it. Also, many of our employees are UMD students and so we feel like all college students are just about some of the hardest working people that are in this city,” Vitta Pizza General Manager, Alina Oswald says.

Vitta Pizza is working on opening a second location on Central Entrance, with the goal of welcoming customers in there by the end of June.