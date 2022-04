Active Adventures: Take a Dip into Lake Superior, Warm Up with Some Bock Beer at Fitger’s Bock Fest

DULUTH, Minn.- In this week’s Active Adventures, Tami Tanski Sherman of Fitger’s Brewhouse stops in to talk about all the fun activities for the return of Bock Fest to Fitger’s this weekend! No cover charge to get in, the event runs through Saturday. Must be 21+ to enter.