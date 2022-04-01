Cloquet Public Library Hosted STEM Toy Petting Zoo

Cloquet Public Library Offered Enriching STEM Themed Toys for Kids to Enjoy

Yesterday, March31, 2022, the Cloquet Public Library hosted a unique event titled “STEM Toy Petting Zoo”.

Instead of animals, the library offered enriching STEM themed toys for kids to play with. The toys, which were made available through the Arrowhead Library System, encourage kids to learn and explore their surroundings.

“It’s just great to see kids like “ooh I did it!” or “I made that” or just discovering something new and learning and their parents alike”, said Keiko Satomi, a librarian at the Cloquet Children’s Library.

The library usually offers the STEM petting zoos

when school is out. The plan is to bring another session back in August.