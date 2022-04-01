Douglas County, Superior Officials Join CASDA to Recognize Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, WI – April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Superior and Douglas County officials are joining with the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse to encourage the community to get involved in supporting survivors. Last year, Douglas County received 1,034 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect affecting hundreds of children and families. Each of these children need support as they face additional challenges during the most critical time of their lives.

“So many of our students either are victims of, or are witnesses of child abuse or sexual assault, and so we know that has a direct impact on their ability to attend school, to learn in school, it impacts their academics, it impacts their social, emotional and behavioral development,” said Superior School District Superintendent Amy Starzecki.

CASDA is one local organization that supports not only victims of child abuse, but also sexual assault. They provide hospital, housing, and legal advocacy, peer counseling, and other resources to support survivors. Aside from being aware of the issue, CASDA emphasizes supporting those affected in any way we can.

“The best thing that you can do is go and just support, offer your support, offer an ear to listen and understand, see where you can best help them. Put them in contact with resources such as CASDA and other community resources where that victim might be able to get support that you can’t offer,” said CASDA sexual assault program coordinator Dayja Schwichtenberg.

There will be several events held during the month of April to help raise awareness to child abuse and sexual assault and you can them here.