Ecumen Lakeshore Facility Seeking Volunteers

The Assisted Living Facility is Looking for Delivery Drivers for their Home Delivered Meal Program.

If you’re looking to help out in the community, Ecumen Lakeshore Assisted Living facility is looking for more volunteers.

The facility on London Road in the Lakeside neighborhood, is looking specifically for 3-4 volunteers for their home delivered meal program. When arriving to Ecumen, volunteers pick up the pre-packed delivery bags filled with healthy meal options, then deliver the goods to homebound seniors living in the Duluth area.

“They absolutely love it. Some of them completely depend on it. Its just extremely important that we continue the program and we can’t continue it without volunteers”, said Jana Warner, Ecumen Senior Living Consultant.

There are currently 6 routes Ecumen delivers to daily. They’re always looking for help in their kitchen as well.