Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College to Offer Drone Classes

FDLTCC will be offering drone classes this summer for students seeking Remote Pilot Certification

The Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) is offering a drone class this summer for those who are interested in working toward getting certified.

The course starts in June and will offer test prep for the Remote Pilot Certificate Exam. Students will also have hands on, live flight training. Students have 12 weeks to complete the class, which follows F-A-A educational guidelines, and takes about 45 hours to finish

“I’m looking forward to having folks of any and all walks of life who just want to learn more about drones and flying them”, said Carl Sack, the GIS Program Coordinator at FDLTCC.

The cost of the class is $149 per person and all the materials needed are included in the price.

For more information on applying for the drone program can be found here.