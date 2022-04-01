Frost River Unveils New Solid Brass Thimble as April Fools Product

Every April they think of a new one to help promote their spring catalog and staff say the community seems to look forward to their annual joke.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local outdoor gear store in Duluth’s Lincoln Park is now getting into the outdoor sewing business with their new brass product.

Frost River unveiled their new solid brass thimble.

Staff says more than 30 thousand years of history is packed into less than a cubic inch, now in Frost River’s solid brass.

If you’re confused, don’t’ worry, this is their April Fool’s Day product for 2022.

Every April they think of a new one to help promote their spring catalog and staff say the community seems to look forward to their annual joke.

“It’s a way we engage with them and say we’re here as a small business and to having fun and we’re not going to take ourselves too seriously all the time,” said Matt Prois, Buying and Retail Merchandising Coordinator.

“Our friends and family have reached out asking if they can get a new thimble too and yeah definitely drives traffic drives people gets people excited and yeah it’s a good laugh too,” he said.

Many other businesses came up with their own April Fool’s day products like Duluth Pack’s this year: the portage “forehead-mounted” purse.