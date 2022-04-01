GB Schneider’s Closing and Mexico Lindo Moving In

The restaurant will officially be closing on May 5.

DULUTH, Minn.– A local restaurant is sadly closing after twelve years of serving the West Duluth community. While a Canal Park favorite plans to move in.

GB Schneider and Company, a staple here in Duluth will be closing in just months. The owner Gary Schneider says he has worked in the restaurant industry since he was fifteen. Now, the 72-year old is ready to walk away.

“We get all these comments and people are just coming in a lot more just to say goodbye and let us know how much they will miss us and that just makes my heart so happy,” says Schneider, “I talked to a couple last night that have been here three times this week already, , they’re from red wing and every time they come in town they come and enjoy dinner here and those are the things that make you keep going but it’s been a nice ride.”

Schneider says the building was bought by Mexico Lindo. He adds the choice to walk away has been bittersweet but is ready to spend more time with his family. The restaurant will officially be closing on May 5.