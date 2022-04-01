Hayward Wolfpack FC Begins New Recreational Soccer League

Registration continues through May 3rd with league play beginning on May 22nd.

HAYWARD, Wis. – Big soccer news in Northern Wisconsin as Hayward Wolfpack FC is opening a new recreational soccer league.

Registration is officially open for all ages 18 and over, regardless of your skill level. The idea was spawned from a big turnout for the club’s tryouts last season to allow for more people in the local area to enjoy playing soccer in the summer.

“Soccer’s growing exponentially. If you just look at the number of clubs that have popped up in our area. We have a really competitive league in Northwestern Wisconsin. There’s Duluth FC. With that growth comes a demand. So providing this recreational space for people to continue playing, whether they’re too old to play on some of these really competitive teams or they’re just want to start out. There’s this opportunity that we’ve created just just for that need,” said founder Kaden Bergman.

Registration continues through May 3rd with league play beginning on May 22nd. If you would like to sign up, click here.