Lake Superior Zoo Needs Help Naming New Pygmy Slow Loris Babies

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo is asking the public for some ideas to name their Twin Pygmy Slow Loris Babies.

The first-ever pair of lorises were born last month at the zoo.

The lorises have been listed as endangered since 2020 and the two new parents, Colby and Giorgio, were brought here as part of a breeding program that the zoo participates in.

A poll is available online where people can choose from 3 different options:

Mai (my) and Chi (chee), Vietnamese words for flower and tree branch Romano and Feta Gnocchi and Pesto

The poll runs through April 7th at midnight, with the winning games announced the next morning.

You can find the online survey here.