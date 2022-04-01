Superior Mayor Invites Community to Discuss Historic Structure Preservation

SUPERIOR, WI – January’s massive warehouse fire in Superior was the most recent example of flames destroying historic buildings in the city. Now Mayor Jim Paine’s administration is dedicating money for the preservation of historic, and sometimes rundown buildings.

The city has created a dedicated fund to save and preserve some of these landmark structures.

Officials want community members’ input on which structures they would prioritize restoring like the Princess Theater on Tower Avenue, Carnegie Library on Hammond Avenue, bringing back the Arch at Tower and Broadway and other projects.

“These buildings and spaces are our story. They tell a history of a very vibrant city that people really believed could be one of the most important and beautiful cities in the country. I still believe that, but we celebrate it, and we build a better city by recognizing what’s already great here and investing in that,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

Mayor Paine invites the public to the Thirsty Pagan next Thursday at 5:30 to hear their input on historic structures they want the city to pay attention to.