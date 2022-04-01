UMD Reports on the University’s Contribution to the Local Economy

The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the Labovitz School of Business Report Shows the University contributed almost $600 million to the area's economy in 2019 and 2020

DULUTH, Minn.–A new report shows UMD contributed almost $600 million into the area’s economy in 2019 and 2020. The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the school of business found that the University budgeted $260 million in operational expenses during the two years including $188 million in compensation and benefits for employees.

UMD also spent more than $8 million annually on construction projects. This resulted in more than 4100 jobs in Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region and Douglas County, Wisconsin.

“The school is still paying a lot of money in wages and benefits to all of it’s employees and these people are spending that money locally in the community so I think that’s where the biggest impacts are coming from this time around”, said Monica Hayes UMD’s Director of the Bureau of Economic Research.

This is the third version of the report, looking at what the university spends on faculty wages benefits, construction projects, and how student enrollment numbers can impact visitor spending.