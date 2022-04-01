Updawg Food Truck Gets New Kitchen Space inside Average Joe’s in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Two young businessmen started a food truck in Duluth last year putting unique spins on the classic hot dog. Now their wiener business found its own bun inside an existing Superior business — opening soon.

Updawg is now set up over at Average Joe’s in Superior.

The wiener duo started their food truck serving unique hot dogs last year, and it took off, so they needed more space to expand their menu and meet demand.

“With that still operating steadily we’re excited that we get to have this space where we say if you’re in town on any given day and you want to try some Updawg this is the place to come,” said co-owner David Fitch.

Now they’re happy to meet customers’ mouths across the bridge while keeping their food truck going.

“We’ve had supporters from over in superior now that are commenting on our post saying that they’re excited to have us over the bridge,” fellow co-owner Cory Netland said, “and then we have a lot of people from Duluth that are like oh now I guess I have to drive over the bridge now and come and see you guys and your new space.”

The owners said they plan to open their kitchen in Average Joes this coming Wednesday.