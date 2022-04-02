Boy Scouts Earn Their Merit Badges

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Hundreds of local scouts today earned their merit badges for everything from community work to personal skills.

140 scouts came to Superior Middle School to further their scout education by learning new skills, exploring future careers, or becoming confident in certain hobbies.

There are 21 different Merit Badges that range from communication and personal management to nuclear science and engineering.

“You walk around the room here and you see the young people interacting in things as chess, and citizenship, and nuclear science, and you see that they’re hungry to learn and so we are really proud of our volunteers and how they’ve stepped up to take a Saturday to teach the young people about a variety of topics that are both interesting and important,” Boy Scouts of America Voyageurs Area Council Member, Phil Jensen says.

The event ran from 8 AM to 4 PM, with some of the more complex badges taking the entire day to complete.

The 22 councilors in attendance were experts from around the community, and included some college students and a professor from UMD.