CSS Tennis Teams Dominate on Saturday vs. Concordia

DULUTH, Minn. — The CSS tennis teams walked away from a successful Saturday, as the men’s team won 9-0, and the women’s team won 8-1 over Concordia at the Duluth Indoor Sports Complex.

On the women’s side, Anna Ritchie and Martina Garcia won their doubles match at 8-6, while Julia Maier and Madelyn Jankila also won their doubles 8-4.

For the men, Alex Daigneault and Carter Anderson won their doubles, winning 8-3, and Jonas Abelada alongside Giacamo Lucchesi dominated in their doubles as well winning 8-1. In singles, it was Jacob Seitz with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over his opponent.

The men’s team is back in action vs Saint Olaf on April 8th in Duluth, and the women head to St. Peter for a match with Gustavus on April 9th.