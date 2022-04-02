Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show is Back

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show is back at Wessman Arena for its 116th year.

The event has all things fishing and hunting, with dozens of local vendors attending, some from as far as Iowa.

Fun family activities include a fishing pond, face painting, and laser shot. After missing the last two years due to COVID, president Erick Flood says it’s great to be back at Wessman once again.

“It’s great to have the show back. For two years, since we’ve gone through COVID. We’ve had a great turnout, people said it’s been great to have the show back, they’ve missed it. So, we’ve had a great turnout this weekend,” Fish and Game League of Douglas County President, Erick Flood says.

One new ceramic coating business from Superior was happy to be at the event for the first time, as it was a way to raise awareness in the community about their new service.

“It’s really exciting seeing people for the first time not knowing who we are and now that we’re in the area offering this service, it’s been really an uplifting experience to be welcomed like we have,” Superior Ceramic Coatings Owner, Paul Ramsey says.

The Sports Show will continue Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM.