Howard’s Que Thriving In All-American Club

DULUTH, Minn.- One of Duluth’s newer barbecue places is thriving in its new indoor space.

Howard’s Que started off as a pop-up outside the Shanty Bottle Shop in Hillside.

Now, owner, Howard Ross is set up inside the kitchen of the All-American Club in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

A great stepping stone to bigger and better things, he said.

“I love that feeling because now I have a foundation to work with so that I can get into that brick and mortar,” said Ross, “everybody says they love it. Like I said it’s a different flavor than everyone else’s around here.”

Howard’s Que opens at 10:30 Wednesday through Sunday serving Ross’s mix of Tennesse and St Louis style BBQ.