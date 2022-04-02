Northland Horse Fair Back in the Saddle at Miller Hill Mall

The fair featured different vendors, seminars, petting zoos, and full-sized and miniature horses.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’ve never seen a horse in a shopping mall, Saturday was the day at Miller Hill Mall.

Beyond the Barn, a western boutique store hosted its 16th annual Northland Horse Fair featuring different vendors, seminars, petting zoos, and full-sized and miniature horses.

Manager Amanda Crist says she was more than excited to bring the horse community together to share their passions.

“It’s really nice to see from how many different areas and aspects of owning horses, or riding horses and how many horse enthusiasts are in the area,” Crist said. “It’s great to kind of see them all come together in one place.”

This event lasts only one day but will be making its annual return next year early in the spring.