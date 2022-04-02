Sip a Beer, Take a Dip in Lake Superior to Wrap Up Fitger’s Bock Fest

After a long winter, and with spring on its way, this old German tradition celebrates the transition of seasons.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fitgers Bock Fest’s 3-day celebration continued this weekend, with some really chilled-out activities.

People checked out the live outdoor music, food tents, and specialty Bock Beer, which is beer caramelized with a hot poker to make it sugary and foamy.

There were also German cultural events like Volksmarch and stein races, and Saturday attendees even took a Big Dip into Lake Superior.

Even in the chilly temperatures, people remembered today was all about having fun and being with family, and feel the spirit of the community.

“So, it’s great that people came and they were ready to go and do it,” said Dick and Ruby Sandell, taking the plunge. “Yea, it’s good to see like the Duluthian spirit ready to get into Lake Superior when it’s freezing out, no matter what.”

Back after two years due to the pandemic, Bock Master Ken Buehler says it was refreshing to bring the community back together.

“So, it feels great to be back at Fitgers, back in the back courtyard, back with all our friends, having everyone join, and have this wonderful celebration of springtime after a long hard winter,” said Buehler.

Fitger’s annuals Bock Fest will come back next year during early spring