UMD Softball Splits Double Header with Minot State

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD softball team split a doubleheader with Minot State on Saturday, Beavers winning the first game 9-6, and the Bulldogs coming back in the second game 7-2 at Malosky Stadium.

The Bulldogs will be back in action for another doubleheader Wednesday April 6th vs Northern State University.