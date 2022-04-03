Alcohol Likely A Factor In Carlton County SUV Rollover With Five People Inside

CARLTON CO., Minn. — An SUV rolled over on Saturday night with five adults inside in the Twin Lakes Township, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 10 p.m.

Investigators say the man who was driving left the roadway on the 1400-block of County Road 4 and hit a driveway approach, flipping his SUV over.

Everyone had their seatbelts on, and the four passengers went to the hospital with injuries, but it’s unknown how severe they are.

The driver did not want to go to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was likely involved and the driver could face criminal charges.