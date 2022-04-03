Duluth Police: Man Jumps From Lake Ave Guardrail Over I-35 Into Ditch, Survives

DULUTH, Minn. — A man experiencing a mental health crisis jumped off the guard rail area on the Lake Avenue ramp on Sunday morning, according to Duluth Police.

Police say they were called out to the area after reports that he had been jumping into traffic around 8:15 a.m.

When officers found him, he was standing on the Lake Avenue ramp guardrail toward I-35 South, and he threatened to jump.

The officers, along with the DPD’s crisis negotiations team, continued to try to talk him down for more than an hour-and-a-half.

Then, the man leapt to the ground below and landed in a ditch, away from any oncoming cars.

The man had non-life threatening injuries and was treated on-scene by the Mayo Ambulance and Duluth firefighters before he was brought to a local hospital for a mental health assessment and more treatment.

The Minnesota State Patrol was also involved in helping with the incident.