FOP 9 Hosts Fundraiser for Local Police

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Lake Superior Lodge 9 Fraternal Order of Police held a fundraiser today to support officers in the Northland.

Held at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown, it was the 6th annual fundraiser for the organization, after being put off for two years due to COVID.

The event included silent auctions, firearm raffles, and lunch provided by Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ. President Mike Shovein says an event like this is a great way for people to get out and come together as a community.

I think a lot of people are not sure how to support the law enforcement community and this is a good way. And, now that people can get out and do some things they’re happy to come out and show their support and happy just to be together as a community, and I think you can’t put a value on that,” FOP Lodge 9 President, Chris Shovein says.

All proceeds of the fundraiser go toward officers of the Northland that are lodge members who may get sick, injured, or killed in the line of duty, and the money is to support them and their families.