Former Hermantown, St. Scholastica Standout Brandon Swartz Ready to Lead Alma Mater as Interim Head Coach

DULUTH, Minn. – As a former Hermantown standout nearly two decades ago, Brandon Swartz was excited to stay home and play for St. Scholastica.

“I remember being recruited here by Coach Baggs, I remember the first time that I met him, in the press box of the Hermantown baseball field,” Swartz said.

After a remarkable career that led him to being inducted into the CSS Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, Swartz stayed with the program as an assistant coach, learning from longtime coaches John Baggs and Corey Kemp.

“Coach Baggs was really a driven competitor who developed systems to put the team in a position to be successful. I think Coach Kemp was just exceptional as players. I’m trying to grow in both of those avenues every day,” Swartz added.

Now, Swartz is taking over as interim head coach of his alma mater.

“To have this opportunity whether it’s for this year or whether it’s beyond that is a blessing and certainly looking at it as a way to grow as a coach, grow personally,” Swartz said.

As Swartz has watched his players go through a lot the past few seasons, he says his focus this year is helping them each reach their full potential.

“Their ability to really focus on what needs to be accomplished as a team has been really impressive about this team,” Swartz added.

All while continuing the legacy of the coaches who came before him and the tradition of the program.

“Being exposed to this program since the early 2000s, knowing the values that are in place for our players and coaching staff, that means tremendous amount to me. It was such a positive experience that I had that it’s great to be able to share that experience with our coaching staff, our players and to bring that to a new generation to Saints baseball players,” Swartz said.

CSS is set to host Saint Mary’s on Saturday in their home opener.