Northern Star: Tayler and Kaela Kraemer

For this week's segment, we feature a pair of UW-Superior sisters who are stepping up to the plate for their softball team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s great to have a sibling, and the best part is that when you need them, they always step up to the plate. The same can be said for a pair of UWS softball players, making strides on their team.

“It’s amazing, I can’t think of anything better,” Tayler Kraemer, a Sophomore Pitcher said.

UWS softball players Tayler and Kaela Kraemer, have been playing the sport together since they were little.

“It’s amazing to be able to experience this with my sister, softball, college, the whole roommate thing, it’s pretty awesome,” older sister Kaela Kraemer, a Shortstop, said.

Last season, Tayler won UMAC tournament MVP, while Kaela made all region first team. The pair helped the Yellowjackets win their first conference title since 2016 under first year head coach Melissa Fracker.

“Usually they’re really, really supportive which I love, especially of each other, but when we talk about family, that’s what you want, and I think they’re kind of, they bring that dynamic of supporting each other and pushing each other that we want everyone to do so,” Coach Fracker said.

Kaela played at Madison College before transferring to UWS when hearing Tayler was having a tough transition from high school to college.

“I guess it was a good feeling where it was like, okay, this is a good reason for me to come back,” Kaela said.

And with that transfer came confidence for Tayler.

“I truly cannot think of one other pitcher and short stop duo that could have a better connection than us because we’ve literally spent our whole lives together, I mean, she’s my best friend and sister in one,” Tayler said.

That dynamic translates on to the field every day for the Kraemer’s.

“I know its huge for her because she knows when the ball gets hit to me, that I’m probably going to get it, and she kind of has a really good feel for what I can get, and I am able to trust her hitting her spots, to be able to shift with her pitches so it is really big for us,” Kaela said.

The sisters have gotten off to a fast start so far this season as both have already earned two UMAC player of the week honors.