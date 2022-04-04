Bird Ban Has Local Chickens “Cooped Up”

An Outbreak of the Bird Flu has Led Farmers to Quarantine Their Poultry Until Migration Season Wraps Up.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza strain called H5N1 can be devastating to poultry livestock and farmers. In a proactive effort, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health has banned poultry sales where birds may mix together, such as swaps, fairs, exhibitions, and more. The temporary rule also means for some local farmers, they need to quarantine their chickens in their coops, and keep them away from wild birds like geese as they migrate north this spring.

One local farmer has noticed that the posed danger of infection has ruffled a few feathers inside the coop. Jason Amundsen from Locally Laid Egg Company says his chickens are eager to get out and enjoy the warmer weather.

“Having done this for so long, it’s very, very apparent that when the weather is nice, just like humans, they want to be outside. It’s really in their best interest to keep them in. We are gonna do our best to keep the chickens safe and keeping eggs on the store shelves,” says Amundsen.

According to Amundsen, aside from his chickens being “cooped up,” the bird flu hasn’t affected him too much, and he is looking forward to letting the chickens out once again. The ban imposed by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health will last until May 1st, when officials expect migratory season to wind down.