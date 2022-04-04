Community Foundation Informing Community of Available Child Tax Credit up to $3600

DULUTH, MN – With tax day rapidly approaching, Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation want to remind families in the Northland about an important child tax credit. Through the American Rescue Plan, parents can receive a tax credit of up to $3600 per child when they file their taxes by April 18. You will need your child’s social security number when filing to receive the credit.

“Vast amount of money going into families’ hands, groceries, rent. This kind of stuff is game changer kind of stuff. So, anybody who’s eligible needs to apply. It’d be a shame to leave that money on the table,” said Community Foundation president Shaun Floerke.

The Community Foundation is partnered with Community Action Duluth, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, and Northwest Wisconsin Community Service Agency who offer free assistance to those who need help filing their taxes.