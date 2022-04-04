Duluth Adult Education Opens Their Doors at a New Location

The Duluth Adult Education (DAE) program is excited to announce a new location to offer their services in.

Previously located in the Old Central High School, the program is now housed in the Arvig Building on Third Street. The change of locations was needed when the Old Central building was initially sold.

The DAE held a grand opening today to celebrate and showcase the current programs they are offering.

“I think our new space has become identifiable. That we have our own location, we have our own school, we have our own students, and they’re here doing amazing things”, said Angie Frank, the Duluth Adult Education Coordinator.

Multiple programs are offered for any adult seeking to further their education and improve their skill set. DAE offers help for basic writing skills, English language learners, or those seeking their GED. They also help students prepare for college or a specific career path. You can sign up for their classes right on the DAE’s website.