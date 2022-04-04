Duluth East Baseball Team Making the Most Out of Time Indoors

Duluth East is scheduled to open its season Thursday at Wade Stadium against Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – Weather essentially serves one purpose: to ruin our plans. Nearly all high school teams have been stuck inside due to cold temperatures and unplayable field conditions, including the Duluth East baseball team.

The Greyhounds have been practicing indoors for two weeks now. The players and coaches are anxious to get out, even if it’s just for practices. But for now, it’s about making the most with the time they have inside the gym.

“Everybody practices with 100% intent and they practice with as much perfection as I can within those reps and just get as much out of what we can in here. For sure, we’re all really excited to get out and play, especially me personally, my senior year, I’m super pumped to get going,” said senior catcher Dillon Teachworth.

“We try to make things short and quick. We don’t do too many things too long. Change up the groups, change up what we’re doing, change up who they’re with so they’re not with the same coaches they’re with. The older guys are gonna work with the younger guys, as well as everyone else. So that’s what we try and do,” head coach Chris Siljendahl said.

Despite having a large senior class, Duluth East has only two returning starters. So getting off to a great start to the season will be the key to success for the Greyhounds.

“This senior class, their sophomore year was the 2020 season so they didn’t get to have that. But I feel like last year they were able to grow together and it’s a very close knit group of guys. They have a lot of fun together at practices and outside of practice. I feel like a lot of them are friends together so it’s good to see,” said Siljendahl.

Duluth East is scheduled to open its season Thursday at Wade Stadium against Duluth Denfeld.