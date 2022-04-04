Duluth Public Library Kicks Off National Library Week

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s national Library week and the Duluth Public library is celebrating by inviting the public to participate through a series of daily challenges.

Challenges include returning overdue library books and renewing library cards. Doing those things will put you in a raffle where you can win gift cards to Love Creamery and Johnson’s donuts.

The library also has activities for the whole family from take home kits for kids and date night kits for parents.

“We haven’t been able to celebrate national library week in the same way the last couple of years. This year we really get to invite people to physically come back to the library and celebrate with us. We also have a series of activities for little kids at all three of our branches so each day you can come to the library this week there’s a new activity aimed for little kids,” Duluth Public Library PR and Marketing, Amy Broadmoore says.

A special prize will also be awarded to the person who returns the longest overdue library book, and on Monday someone returned a book that had been due since 2008.