Duluth to Host Public Information Sessions on Street Preservation Projects

DULUTH, Minn. – This Wednesday, the City of Duluth is hosting two public information sessions on upcoming street projects.

The city will highlight its resurfacing projects and repairs on intersections and sidewalks as well as on storm sewers and other minor work. More than 25 segments of road will be resurfaced in areas like Morgan Park, Central Hillside, Lakeside, and Lester Park.

The project funding comes from the local sales tax program that was passed a few years back. The city started to use that money toward streets in 2020.

“With these, a lot of these we are not talking reconstruction, we are talking resurfacings. So, a reconstruction project can last much longer than a resurface so while we do this, we’ll do a fix. It will come up again much sooner, but we can’t wait to delay things and just do reconstructions.” City of Duluth Senior Transportation Planner, James Gittemeier says.

The public information sessions will be held virtually this Wednesday April 6th from noon to 1 PM and 6 to 7 PM.