Fire Department Participates in Severe Weather Awareness Week

Duluth Fire Department Chief Krizaj Shares with Us the Importance of Emergency Alerts and Warnings

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in both Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Duluth Fire Department takes a management role with alert systems and warnings when severe weather is approaching. They decided to focus on different severe weather related topics on their social media throughout the week.

Duluth Fire Department Chief Shawn Krizaj describes the department’s reliance on local weather experts. “We work of course with the National Weather Service all the time. When we get severe weather warnings we usually repost those to our social media pages to get that information out there”, said Krizaj.

You can follow the Duluth Fire Department online all week to learn more about threatening weather like hail, lightning, floods, and extreme heat. There will also be a statewide tornado drill for Minnesota on Thursday.