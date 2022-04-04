KYN: Red Dog Drive Thru Excited for Summer

A new Ice cream shop in Carlton is getting revved up for the summer season. Red Dog Drive Thru opened their doors in July of 2021, and after a cold winter, the shop is ready to embrace warmer weather.

“The summers are very very busy around here. Winter’s been kind of slow, I think it was probably because it was kind of a brutal winter, but it’s picking up now, starting to come around,” said Red Dog Drive Thru Owner, David Bakke.

Owner David Bakke was formally a concrete contractor who built the shop himself, and had his daughter teach him all about the ins and outs of what goes into an ice cream business.

“This is kind of an accidental thing for me, I didn’t expect to be here, but you know I built it for a retirement gig and I guess here I am,” said Bakke.

The Shop name Red Dog was inspired by Bakke’s dog Duke.

“He’s my buddy laying over there, laying over there next to the building. He was laying around here when I built this and everybody seemed to pay more attention to the dog than the building going up so I don’t know, I guess it just kind of evolved into the Red Dog Drive Thru,” Bakke says.

The drive thru and walk up ice cream shop offers a variety of ice cream flavors that come in soft and hard serve styles. Along with that is made to order coffee, energy drinks, muffins, and smoothies.

“It seems like vanilla is the go to for anybody, especially guys that come to the window, don’t really know coffee, I’ll take a vanilla late and hey it’s good, I do the same thing,” said Bakke.

When the warmer weather hits, the shop hopes to be operating 12 hours a day, from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening, seven days a week. Currently, Red Dog is looking for staffing help with the expectation of summer demand.

“It’s been nice, it’s been really nice and I’m surprised at the rate the snows melting, I’m gonna pressure wash this here in the next couple days and put the patio furniture out and see if we can get some walkers off the trail and bikes and a lot of people come up here hang out in the pergola over there,” Bakke says.