Superior Library Launches Digital Content Service

Library card holders can access up to five items a month for free on Hoopla.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Starting today the Superior Public Library has launched a new streaming service offered only to those with a library card.

Hoopla is a streaming platform that is available to stream anything from your favorite movies and television shows to e-books, audiobooks and magazines. Now, residents of Superior and Douglas County can access entertainment anywhere from their smart devices.

“Digital content has become more and more common,” says Outreach Librarian, Jessica Korpi, “Libraries across the nation are really working to offer this service more and more and we are so excited to have it here. This way, folks are going to be able to access digital content from home.”