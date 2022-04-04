Superior Spring Elections

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– It’s that time of year again to cast your ballots for Superior city officials in this year’s spring election.

Today, U-W Superior hosted a voting information booth on campus to inform and provide staff and students the opportunity to sign up to vote for this upcoming election.

Community and Voter Engagement intern at UWS, Allie Gronlund says, “Voting is so important, it’s so important that people get out and vote and they make sure their voice is heard. A lot of people don’t put as much priority on local elections, but I mean you can’t make big change unless you start small right? You have to start at the local level.”

Residents of Superior can elect school board members and city councilors starting tomorrow. You can access poll sites on the city’s website.