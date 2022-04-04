UMD’s Koby Bender, Matt Anderson Sign Pro Deals

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men hockey fifth-year seniors Koby Bender and Matt Anderson have signed professional deals. That’s according to Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune.

Bender is signing with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, while Anderson is joining the East Coast Hockey League’s South Carolina Stingrays for their final five games of the season. Both were part of a senior class that helped the Bulldogs win two national championship in 2018 and 2019.