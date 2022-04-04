Wrenshall’s Brickyard Restaurant For Sale

Owners Remain Hopeful That Brickyard Will Continue to Serve Locals After Sale.

The Brickyard Restaurant in Wrenshall is up for sale. Owners Brian and and Caroline Johnson have been in the restaurant business for decades, but they say it’s time for a change. Although the local business is currently on the market, the owners remain hopeful that Brickyard will continue to serve the people of Wrenshall for years to come.

“We’re hoping and praying some good people buy it and take good care of it and keep it running like we are, but make improvements. There’s always room for improvements, just be a good asset to the community and enjoy what they’re doing and be good workers because it takes a lot of work to run a restaurant,” says co-owner Caroline Johnson.

The building is currently listed at $390,000. This price includes all furniture, as well as equipment. Brickyard, located at 111 Broadway in Wrenshall, has been owned and operated by the Johnsons for 32 years, and has been a hot spot for Wrenshall locals throughout the decades.